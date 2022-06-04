David Charles Lockman 1947-2022 David Charles Lockman - 74, passed away on May 25, 2022, surrounded by family after a short illness. David was born on September 9, 1947 in Greeley, Colorado to Dave and Darlene Lockman. He married Janet Elaine Sherwood on August 30, 1969. He is remembered by his family: son Rex (Robin) , grandchild Josh (Emili) Brooksmith, great-grandchild Landon Brooksmith, grandchild Sarah Brooksmith, great-grandchild Aria Castellanos, son, Clint, grandchild Aaron (Chancy), great-grandchildren Camryn and Colton, grandchildren Shelby and Tanner, son Dusty (Erica), grandchildren, Kya, Bridger, Remmick, Avalyn, and Titus. David grew up in Brighton, Colorado and graduated with a Master's Degree from the University of Colorado in 1971. He was hired by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department in the same year, where he served for 32 years. Positions he held included big game, wildlife habitat, waterfowl, and outdoor education. Some of his career highlights include his work with Trumpeter Swans, Sage Grouse, and being the father of the Wyoming Outdoor EXPO for kids. He was inducted into the Wyoming Outdoor Hall of Fame in 2014. He enjoyed time with his family and grandkids, hunting, fishing, as well as working around his cabin. David was preceded in death by his parents, Dave and Darlene, and his brother, Dennis. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a wildlife interest group of your choosing. A Celebration of Life Service will take place from 3:00-6:00PM on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Uncle Charlie's Tavern, 6601 Yellowstone Road, Cheyenne, WY 82009