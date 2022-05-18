Calvin Armand Long 1980-2022 Calvin Armand Long, 41, of Saratoga, WY, passed away on May 10th, 2022. He was born May 21st, 1980, in Torrington, WY to William "Bill" and Kim Long. Calvin was dedicated to learning, building all sorts of things, and ensuring that his children would grow up in loving and supportive homes. He loved to rope and hunt from a young age and was looking forward to sharing his passions and knowledge with his children. He was a long time Sinclair Refinery employee and enjoyed construction, both inside and outside of work. Calvin is survived by his children, Scott and Callie Long; ex-wife, Stephanie Long; mother, Kim Long; siblings, Lana (Jonah) Hearne and Shane (Merissa) Long; nieces and nephews, Logan, Miley, and Mason; uncles Robert (Jeannie) Long, Gary (Cheryl) Schwalbe, and Wilbur (Christine) Long; and many other cousins, friends, and family. He was preceded in death by father, William "Bill" Long; grandparents, Wayne and Cheryl Schwalbe, and Calvin and Ethel Long; and aunt, Sandra Acciani. A Celebration of Life will be held on May 28th, 2022 at The Gathering Place in Cheyenne, WY at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Scott and Callie Long at Meridian Trust FCU. To send the family condolences please visit www.wrcfuneral.com