Anne Lopach 1950-2021 Anne Lopach, 71, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away April 9, 2021 in Cheyenne. Anne was born on January 10, 1950 in Great Falls, Montana to Margaret and Joseph Lopach. She grew up and attended school in Harlowton, Montana. She graduated from the University of Montana in 1972 with a degree in Italian. After graduation, she studied in Perugia, Italy, and she lived for a short time in Germany. Anne is survived by one sister, Mary, of Pueblo, Colorado; a sister-in-law, Patty, of Claremont, California; and six nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother; one sister; and a nephew. Anne had many friends in Wyoming, Montana and Arkansas and will be greatly missed by everyone. No services are planned. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home.