Joseph Lopez, Jr.

 

1948-2021 Joseph Lopez, Jr., 73, of Cheyenne died May 31. He was born February 29, 1948 in Menard, Texas. Services will be June 17, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Cathedral. To view full obituary please visit www.wrcfuneral.com

