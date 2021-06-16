Joseph Lopez Jr.

 

1948-2021 Joseph Lopez Jr., 73, of Cheyenne died May 31. Funeral Liturgy will be Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph's Cathedral. To visit the full obituary please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

