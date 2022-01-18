Ralph A. Lopez 1960-2022 Ralph A. Lopez, age 61, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away on January 13, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous battle with cancer. Ralph was born August 27, 1960 in Las Vegas, NM to Gus and Frances Lopez. Ralph completed his Bachelor's degree from New Mexico Highlands University and worked as a Revenue Agent for the IRS for 33 years, retiring in 2015. On November 26, 1983 he was united in marriage to Peggy Sullivan. He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Ralph enjoyed ranching, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family. Ralph is survived by his loving wife Peggy, whom he was married to for 38 years, 2 daughters Angela (Travis) Johnson of Cheyenne, WY; Alyssa (Tim) Murphy of Tupelo, MS; and 3 granddaughters, Emilia and Madison Johnson, and Quinn Murphy; his mother and two brothers. Ralph was preceded in death by his father. Viewings will be held Wednesday from 10am-4pm and Thursday from 9am-4pm at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel of the Chimes. Vigil for the Deceased will be Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 6pm at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel of the Chimes. Funeral Liturgy will be Friday, January 21, 2022 at 10am at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Burial will be at Olivet Cemetery in Cheyenne. A reception will follow at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Event Center. Pallbearers are Travis Johnson, Tim Murphy, Guy Beaudoin, Dave Rollstin, David Sais, and Tom Kelly. A memorial will be held in Wagon Mound, NM at a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of Ralph Lopez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.