...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED ALONG AND EAST OF
INTERSTATE 25 IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND WESTERN NEBRASKA ON
SUNDAY...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 301, 310, 311, 312, AND 313...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Sunday morning through
Sunday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 301, 310, 311, 312, and 313.
* WIND...West 20 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 40 MPH.
* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
&&
To plant a tree in memory of Sarah Lorentz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sarah Angela Lorentz 1942-2021 Sarah Angela Lorentz passed away from complications of pancreatic cancer at her home in Cheyenne on August 8, 2021. She was 78. She was born in Springfield Ohio on November 3, 1942, the daughter of Joseph and Thelma Campbell. Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Leslie (Les) Lorentz; 3 sons and their spouses, Leslie (Les) & Sandy Lorentz, Joe Lorentz, Don & Sarah Lorentz; Grandchildren, Steven Keslar, Evan Lorentz, Philip Lorentz; and 3 great grandchildren. Her body has been donated and no services will be held. Cremation to be completed at a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of Sarah Lorentz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.