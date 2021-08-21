Sarah Angela Lorentz

 

Sarah Angela Lorentz 1942-2021 Sarah Angela Lorentz passed away from complications of pancreatic cancer at her home in Cheyenne on August 8, 2021. She was 78. She was born in Springfield Ohio on November 3, 1942, the daughter of Joseph and Thelma Campbell. Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Leslie (Les) Lorentz; 3 sons and their spouses, Leslie (Les) & Sandy Lorentz, Joe Lorentz, Don & Sarah Lorentz; Grandchildren, Steven Keslar, Evan Lorentz, Philip Lorentz; and 3 great grandchildren. Her body has been donated and no services will be held. Cremation to be completed at a later date.

