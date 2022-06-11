Julia M. Lovering

 

1943-2022 Julia M. Lovering, 78, of Cheyenne died June 1. No services have been scheduled at this time. A full obituary is available online at http://www.schradercares.com

To plant a tree in memory of Julia Lovering as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus