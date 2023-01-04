Robert (Bob) Wesley Lowry

 

1935-2022 Robert (Bob) Wesley Lowry, 87, of Cheyenne died December 31. Robert was born to Charles and Vera Lowry on August 29, 1935 in Meeteetse, WY. There are no services at this time.

