Doris Mildred Lucas 1933-2022 Doris M. Lucas, 89, passed away peacefully on August 14, 2022, at Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne, WY. Born in Fredonia, Kansas on February 3, 1933, Doris grew up on the family farm, raising sheep and enjoying the outdoors. She attended college at Wichita State, and met her husband, Bill. She majored in business and minored in music. Doris eventually settled in Worland, Wyoming where she was a children's social worker, and a school social worker. She always had a heart for troubled kids. Doris moved to Cheyenne after receiving her MSW from DU and worked as a therapist. Retirement didn't slow her down, because she traveled all over the US, Canada, and Guam to accredited mental health facilities until she was 86 years old. Doris was an avid quilter and highly creative. She always liked to learn new things and see new places. She loved birds and clouds, and always wanted to learn to fly. She loved being in the mountains, immersed in God's creation. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Velma Miller, and her sister Eva Brauninger. She is survived by her husband Bill, her children Gregg Lucas, Chris (Mike) Galagan, Kelli (Jim) Kilpatrick, Shelly (Chris) Los, seven grandchildren, and one great grandchild. Funeral services will be held at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church on Sept. 10 at 10:00 am. Her ashes will be scattered at a later date in the mountains she loved. Memorials may be made to Smile Train or St. Jude's.
