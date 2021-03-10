John L. Lucas

 

1938-2021 John L. Lucas, 82, of 1938 died March 7. He was born July 25, 1938 in Vine Grove, Kentucky. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Interment in Beth El Cemetery. Reception at Schrader Reception Center.

