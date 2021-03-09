John L. Lucas 1938-2021 John L. Lucas, 82, of Cheyenne passed away March 7, 2021 at his home surrounded by family. John was born July 25, 1938 in Vine Grove, Kentucky to Virgil and Lena Lucas. John grew up in Cheyenne and after graduating from Cheyenne High School with the Class of 1956, he attended barber college in Wichita, Kansas. Upon returning to Cheyenne, he began his professional barber career at Collie's Barber Shop. Later, John purchased the Air Terminal Barber Shop and maintained a successful career in that location for 30 years, retiring in 2002. Many local children were given their first haircut in the notorious antique "horse head" barber chair and many of John's favorite people passed through his door, not just for one of his famous haircuts, but for the shared conversation and laughter. The barber shop was truly one of John's favorite places! John is survived by his wife of 48 years, Elaine; sister, Phyllis Stone; son, Mitch (Mary) Lucas; daughters, Kim (Greg) Selin, Cara Strawn and Shelly (Ernie) Greenwood; his grandchildren, Jerome Lucas, Ashley Lucas, Mitch Bengston, James Bengston, Andria Bengston, Nicole Maestas, Hayley Stevens and J.D. Wegele; and he was blessed abundantly with great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil L. and Lena K. (Layman) Lucas and his sister, Norma Jean Culpepper. John was a member of Burns Lodge #41 A.F. & A.M., Korein Shrine Temple, Burns Chapter #47, O.E.S., Past Exalted Ruler of B.P.O.E. #660 as well as a Life Honorary Member, and member of First United Methodist Church. He was an avid antique auto enthusiast, enjoying weekend car rallies and conversations with his buddies. John was the flagman for many years at the Intermountain Speedway, a.k.a. Big Country Speedway where he enjoyed the many laps of fast cars and lots of dust. A visitation will be held Thursday, March 11, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with a Masonic service to follow. Interment will take place at Beth El Cemetery with a reception to follow in the Schrader Reception Center. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, Florida, 33607. Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at ww.schradercares.com.
