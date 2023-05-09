The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northwestern Banner County in the Panhandle of Nebraska...
Southeastern Goshen County in southeastern Wyoming...
Northeastern Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming...
* Until 915 PM MDT.
* At 842 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of
La Grange, or 31 miles northwest of Kimball, moving east at 25 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
northwestern Banner, southeastern Goshen and northeastern Laramie
Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Weather Alert
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Southwestern Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming...
* Until 930 PM MDT.
* At 838 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of
Natural Fort, or 11 miles southwest of Cheyenne, moving north at 35
mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Cheyenne, North Cheyenne, Warren Af Base, Warren AFB, Frontier Park
and Ranchettes.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 1 and 24.
Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 347 and 361.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Weather Alert
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Laramie
County through 900 PM MDT...
At 832 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Natural Fort, or 13 miles southwest of Cheyenne, moving north at 35
mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Cheyenne, South Greeley, Ranchettes, Warren AFB, Frontier Park, North
Cheyenne, Warren Af Base, South Greeley High and Fox Farm-College.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 1 and 17.
Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 348 and 362.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
1951-2023 Gerald G. Luce, 71, of Cheyenne died May 1. Services will be held at Schrader Funeral Home on Monday, May 22, at 11 a.m., with reception and graveside service to follow. Full obituary will be available at schradercares.com/obituaries once finalized.
