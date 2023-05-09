Gerald G. Luce

 

1951-2023 Gerald G. Luce, 71, of Cheyenne died May 1. Services will be held at Schrader Funeral Home on Monday, May 22, at 11 a.m., with reception and graveside service to follow. Full obituary will be available at schradercares.com/obituaries once finalized.

