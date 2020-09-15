Cleo E Lucero 1930-2020 Cleo Emelina (Rivera) Lucero On Friday, September 11, 2020, Cleo Emelina (Rivera) Lucero, loving wife and mother was called peacefully to our Lord from her home in Beulah, Wyoming, surrounded by devoted family members. She expressed her deep appreciation of being blessed with visits from numerous loved ones in the weeks prior. A celebration of her life and Mass arrangements are pending and due to the Covid-19 pandemic recommended preventions will be followed. Please go to https://www.wrcfuneral.com/obituaries for complete details.
