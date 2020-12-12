Manuel "Ted" Lucero 1928-2020 Manuel Teodocio (Ted) Lucero succumbed to Covid - 19 on December 2, 2020. Born in Gallop, NM., on September 20, 1928 to Teodocio Sr. and Andrea (Gonzales) Lucero, he was the second oldest of 10 siblings, and grew up in Chacon, NM. Ted left school in the fall of 3rd grade to help support his family. During his early teen years, the family moved to Colorado and then Wyoming in search work; ultimately putting roots down in Cheyenne. Ted met and married Cleo Rivera on February 10, 1951, in Greeley, Co. and they were blessed with five children. He was a dedicated Catholic being an active member at both St. Mary's Cathedral and Holy Trinity Church. Despite his limited education Ted learned to work hard and became a skilled craftsman and a true master with concrete. Part of his legacy includes his pride in being able to fix most anything earning him the nick name: MacGyver. Through these skills he provided for his family including owning his own construction company for several years and then became the Maintenance Manager for Montgomery Wards. Ted spent numerous hours teaching family and friends the art of construction critical thinking. These skills continue to be used today and will be for decades to come. He also enjoyed the outdoors regardless of the reason, he was at home in the mountains, enjoyed God's creations, and could get lost for hours enjoying those blessings. He is proceeded in death by his wife Cleo (83 days prior), his parents, several siblings, and a great grandson. Ted is survived by his children Kathy (Brian) Moreland, Sandra (Bob) Johnson, Steve (Lorraine) Lucero, Isabel (Bob) Waddell, and Doris (Brett) Hauf, 15 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings Gloria, Maggie, Jim, and Arnold. A celebration of his life and Mass arrangements are pending until 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
