Philip Jeremias Lucero 1962-2021 Philip Jeremias Lucero, 59, passed away on June 29 in Colorado. He was born May 1, 1962 in Cheyenne. Philip is survived by his wife, Veronica Ramirez Lucero; sons, Zechariah Lucero (Ashley) and Christian Lucero (Jessica); daughter, Genesis Lucero; mother, Angela Lucero; brothers, Albert Lucero (Ernestine) and Michael Lucero; and a grandson, Elliot Lucero. He was preceded by his father, Otilio Lucero; son, Jeremiah Lucero; and brother, Earnest Lucero. Philip loved all sports; fishing, camping, hiking, cycling, weight lifting and martial arts. He especially loved his dog-ter, Lucy "Goosey". A Memorial Service for Philip will be Thursday, 10:00 a.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. To view a live webcast of the service please visit his obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com