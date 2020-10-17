1944-2020 Frank Lucero, Sr., 76, of Cheyenne died October 13. He was born October 4, 1944 in Kingman, Arizona. A service will be held on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Lucero Sr. Frank as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
comments powered by Disqus