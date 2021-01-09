Jose C. Lujan 1931-2020 Jose C. Lujan, 89, of Cheyenne, died on December 27, 2020 in Ft. Collins, Colorado. He was born on November 9, 1931 in Cleveland, New Mexico to Juan B. and Isidorita Lujan. Joe was a painter working at Warren AFB until his retirement in 1986. He and his wife Amada enjoyed their retirement years until her death in 2012. Joe enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing pool, playing card games and attending local events. He and Amada served as volunteers for Meals on Wheels and other charities. They especially enjoyed their winter home in Eagle Nest, New Mexico where they made many friends and enjoyed the beauty and culture of Northern New Mexico. Joe was especially proud of his service to our country in the Navy during the Korean Conflict. While Joe and Amada did not have children, they enjoyed their pets and treated their nephews, nieces and their children as their close family. Joe was a member of St Mary's Parish and was a devout Catholic. He is survived by numerous nephews, nieces and their children. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Amada Casados Lujan, and his siblings; Alice Martinez, Bersabe Bessie Paiz, Mary Salas, Stella Valdez and John J Lujan. Services will be held at a later date. Donations in Joe's honor may be made to Meals on Wheels or St. Joseph's Food Pantry. To send condolences, please visit his obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com.
