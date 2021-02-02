Arthur Warren Lumsden

 

Arthur Warren Lumsden 1926-2021 Arthur Warren Lumsden, 94, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away Friday, January 29, 2021 at home with his family by his side. Arthur was born in Ossining, New York December 12, 1926 to Warren and Sally Lumsden. He married Lois Clawson January 10, 1953. He was a WWII veteran stationed overseas he was awarded the American Theatre Medal, Asiatic Pacific Medal, Victory Medal and the Philippine Liberation Ribbon. After many years of hard work, his last occupation was in advertising for the Eagle Tribune. He was a member of First United Methodist Church. His hobbies were photography, hiking, and best known for baking his favorite " Cheese Bread." He is survived by wife, Lois Lumsden of Cheyenne; daughter, Marie Clark; son, Christopher (Terri) Lumsden; grandchildren, Ben and Alex Clark and Shelby Lumsden; great-granddaughter, Bailee Clark. He was preceded in death by his parents. A memorial service will be celebrated Friday, February 5, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to First United Methodist Church. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home, 2222 Russell Avenue, Cheyenne, Wyoming, 82001.

comments powered by Disqus