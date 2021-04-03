Sheila I. Lutz 1961-2021 Sheila I. Lutz, 59, of Cheyenne passed away March 28, 2021 at the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. Sheila was born September 21, 1961 in Greeley, Colorado to Wayne and Lois (Rice) Lutz. Sheila earned a Master's degree and worked as an accountant for many years. Sheila is survived by her brothers, Geoffrey (Tammy) Lutz of Colorado and Gregory (Cathi) Lutz of Cheyenne and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents. Private family service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be offered at schradercares.com.
