Nancy Marie Lyle 1938- Nancy M. Lyle passed away on November 15, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona. She was born January 28, 1938 in Kewanee, Illinois. She attended school in Kewanee where she graduated in 1955. She attended Blackburn College in Carlinville, Illinois for two years. Nancy married Gary D. Lyle on July 3, 1964. They had three children: Lisa, Brian and Becky. They raised their children in Illinois until 1972, then in Rawlins, Wyoming. She worked for CCSD #1 and retired after 25 years of service. She enjoyed several years of retirement in Wyoming, then in 2007 she and Gary moved to Tucson, Arizona. Nancy enjoyed several activities and hobbies including reading, painting, bowling, walking, working out at the Rec Center and volunteering with Friends of the Pen. Her exceptional work ethic and care and concern of others will be fondly remembered. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Gary; daughter Lisa (Rafe) Hinricksen of Waco, Texas, son Brian Lyle of Racine, Wisconsin and daughter Becky Lyle of Douglas, Wyoming; four grandchildren, Zachary, Grace, Hope and Shane and four great-grand children; Alex, Aiden, Erik and Abigail and several extended family members. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Grace Hultquist and one sister, Elaine. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations in her honor to the Community Food Bank and Salvation Army in Tucson, AZ, charities she faithfully supported over the years. 2022