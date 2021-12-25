1949-2021 Elizabeth H. "Betsy" Lynn, 72, of Cheyenne died December 17. Betsy was born October 6, 1949 in St. Louis, Illinois. A memorial service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, January 7, 2021 at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.

