Elizabeth H. "Betsy" Lynn

 

Elizabeth H. "Betsy" Lynn 1949-2021 Elizabeth (Betsy) Helene Lynn passed away December 17, 2021 in Cheyenne. She was born October 6, 1949 in Alton, Illinois. Betsy came to Wyoming 15 years ago, with the western blood in her. She has shared her talents with various employment to include CRMC, small dinners and the last 9 years with The Home Depot. While at The Home Depot, she brought new life to the garden department. She was passionate about watering, clipping and speaking to the plants each day. They blossomed brighter after her special touch. Sometimes Betsy was the smile you meet at the front door greeting you. Betsy had a passion for reading mystery books. She was a regular at the local library always searching for the favorite author and their new release. She is survived by several special friends in the community. She is proceeded in death by her father Dr. Robert B. Lynn and her mother Gladys Theresa (Oanes) Lynn, both from Paducah, Kentucky. Burial will be 2:30 p.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Lakeview Cemetery. A memorial service will follow at 3:30 p.m. in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. You are welcome to join a reception after the service. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com

To plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth Lynn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus