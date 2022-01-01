...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Blowing snow expected. Visibility lowering to under a
half mile at times. Winds gusting as high as 70 mph in wind
prone areas. Gusts to 40 mph in the Laramie Valley and central
Laramie County, including Cheyenne and Laramie.
* WHERE...Wind prone areas of southeast Wyoming to include
Arlington...the Interstate 80 Summit and eastern foothills...
as well as Bordeaux on Interstate 25.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 11 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could
cause extensive tree damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very cold wind chills between 20 below and
30 below zero are expected tonight through early Sunday morning.
The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could
cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
To plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth Lynn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Elizabeth H. "Betsy" Lynn 1949-2021 Elizabeth (Betsy) Helene Lynn passed away December 17, 2021 in Cheyenne. She was born October 6, 1949 in Alton, Illinois. Betsy came to Wyoming 15 years ago, with the western blood in her. She has shared her talents with various employment to include CRMC, small dinners and the last 9 years with The Home Depot. While at The Home Depot, she brought new life to the garden department. She was passionate about watering, clipping and speaking to the plants each day. They blossomed brighter after her special touch. Sometimes Betsy was the smile you meet at the front door greeting you. Betsy had a passion for reading mystery books. She was a regular at the local library always searching for the favorite author and their new release. She is survived by several special friends in the community. She is proceeded in death by her father Dr. Robert B. Lynn and her mother Gladys Theresa (Oanes) Lynn, both from Paducah, Kentucky. Burial will be 2:30 p.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Lakeview Cemetery. A memorial service will follow at 3:30 p.m. in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. You are welcome to join a reception after the service. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com
