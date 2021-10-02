Charles E. Lyons 1934-2021 Charles "Chuck" E. Lyons, 86, of Pine Bluffs passed away September 27, 2021 in Bridgeport, NE. He was born December 24, 1934 in Carpenter, WY to Basil and Lucille Lyons. He married Marietta McCullough on July 24, 1957 in South Bend, WA. He retired from the US Navy and was a member of Pine Bluffs United Methodist Church, American Legion Post #60, Masonic Lodge, Lion's Club all in Pine Bluffs. He volunteered for the Pine Bluffs Volunteer Fire Dept. and was the Pine Bluffs Santa Clause for 25 years. He is survived by his wife, Marietta Lyons, of Pine Bluffs; children, Julie (John) Thompson of Carpenter, Laurie (Scott) Smith of Kimball, Michael Lyons of Cheyenne and Charles Lyons of Cheyenne; grandchildren, Truett (Rachel) Thompson, Damien Thompson, Chelsea (Brian) Jarrett, Megan Smith and Shawn Smith; great-grandchildren, Trystan, Avery and Savannah; and a brother, Robert Lyons. He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, Winifred Schell and George Lyons. Those who wish may contribute to Pine Bluffs Volunteer Fire Department. Services will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 8, 2021 at Pine Bluffs United Methodist Church with interment to follow in Pine Bluffs cemetery. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Charles Lyons as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.