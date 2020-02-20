M. Jean Downing, 91, of Cheyenne died Feb. 11 at Life Care Center of Cheyenne.
She was born Marjorie Jean Lundquist on March 28, 1928, in Alamosa, Colo. On Dec. 24, 1950, Jean married Robert S. Downing in Fort Collins, Colo. The couple moved to Wyoming and made their home in Cheyenne.
Mrs. Downing was a teacher for Laramie County School District 1 from 1955-88. She taught for one year at Johnson Junior High, and spent the remainder of her tenure at Cole Elementary.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Robert.
There will be a celebration of life at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Schrader Reception Center. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home.
