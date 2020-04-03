Mabel Carpenter

Mabel Mae Carpenter, 90, passed away March 30 at home.
She was born May 1, 1929, in Ogden, Utah. She met her lifelong love, Elden Carpenter, in Ogden and they moved to Cheyenne in 1954.
She worked outside the home for a few years until she devoted herself to motherhood and homemaking.
She is survived by her sons, Mark Carpenter (Diane) and Thomas Carpenter (Dianne); her grandchildren, Kevin Carpenter, Brian Carpenter, Ryan Cole and Rachel Bauks (Ben); and her great-grandchildren, Grace and Nolan Bauks.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elden; and grandchild, Ronnie Cole.
A memorial service will be held later.
To send the family condolences, visit www.wrcfuneral.com.
This is a paid obituary.