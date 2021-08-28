Rodney Ross Mace 1984-2021 Rodney Mace came into the world too early and left too early. He was born January 28, 1984, in Sheridan, Wyoming, and passed away suddenly in Cheyenne on August 23, 2021. Rodney grew up in Sheridan, where he was an avid fisherman and outdoor enthusiast. He was active with Special Olympics during his childhood, participating in skiing, bowling, and track. Rodney moved to Cheyenne when he was a teenager and quickly and easily began to develop friendships in his new community. His joy for life was what drew people to him and made them want to spend time with him. Rodney loved to travel. He said his favorite place to visit was Jamaica, as he felt the Jamaican people treated him like anyone without a disability. His love for Jamaica continued throughout his life. He was recognized around town for his love of all things Jamaican, including his fashion. Employed at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter for 16 years, Rodney was the longest termed employee there. His dedication to his job was always inspiring to those around him. He was proud to have this job as a person with a disability, and that was something that he and his family shared. Music and dancing were his passions, and he loved all the live music opportunities in the community. He especially enjoyed hanging out with his friends at Fridays on the Plaza. He made so many friends there and enjoyed every band he heard. A celebration of Rodney's life will be held at the Lions Park Gazebo, on September 18, from 1 until 4 pm. Rodney would want a party and dancing, and his family is encouraging people to wear their favorite tie-dyed shirts, 70s outfits, rock band t-shirts or Rasta-themed apparel to the celebration. The Rodney Mace Memorial Fund has been established through Go Fund Me https://gofund.me/de5cdbc3. Any contributions made in his name will be donated to places that were near and dear to him, such as the Animal Shelter, Rooted in Cheyenne, Fridays on the Plaza, and others. One could never list all the names of people whose lives were touched by Rodney. He is survived by his parents, Dixie and Rich Gannon; his brother, Jared Mace and partner Sarah Sharif; his brother, Aaron Mace; his grandmother, Nancy Werner; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins and Jerry Mace. Friends who wish may contribute to the Rodney Mace Memorial Fund at https://gofund.me/de5cdbc3. To send the family condolences please visit www.wrcfuneral.com
