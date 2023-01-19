Richard J. Macy 1930-2022 Richard J. Macy passed away peacefully at 92 years of age on Friday, December 30, 2022, at his home in Green Valley, Arizona. Richard was born on June 2, 1930, in Gabriels, New York to Edward and Gertrude Macy. The family moved frequently during the depression years but settled in Shell Wyoming in 1946. Richard attended Greybull High School and graduated in 1948. The same year, he joined the United States Navy serving four years and seeing combat action in the Korean War. Richard received a baseball scholarship to the University of Wyoming and obtained an accounting degree in 1955, and a Juris Doctorate Degree from the College of Law in 1958. While attending the University of Wyoming, he was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity and later being awarded the national Significant Sigma Chi Award in 1986. Richard married Emily Ann Sedlacek of Green River, Wyoming in 1956 in Laramie Wyoming. Richard and Emily Ann moved to Sundance, Wyoming in 1958 where they established a family. They had three children, Anne (Tate), Patricia (McKim) and Mark Macy. Richard established a law practice and they stayed in Sundance for 27 years. Richard served as the Crook County Attorney from 1970 to 1985. On May 2, 1985, he was appointed by Governor Edward Herschler.to the Wyoming Supreme Court. Richard was a justice of the Wyoming Supreme Court until his retirement in June of 2000. He served as Chief Justice from 1992 to 1994. He was also a member of the National Conference on Uniform Laws, serving from 1982 to 2000. Richard was the oldest living member of the Wyoming judiciary on the date of his death. Richard and Emily Ann were married for 59 years. He was a dedicated and beloved husband, father and mentor to his children, grandchildren, and family. Richard was an excellent baseball pitcher, snow, and water skier in his youth. He loved to fly fish and talk about his many adventures with friends and family during his later days living on Sand Creek, Wyoming. He is survived by his children, Anne (Tate), Patricia (McKim) and Mark Macy; sister Nancy Denton; grandchildren, Kendall Tate, Drew Tate, Christine McKim, Connor McKim, Luke Macy, and Elaina Macy; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, and Jean Edwards (sister) and his wife, Emily Ann Macy. A memorial mass will be held at the St. Paul's Catholic Church, Sundance, Wyoming, with a Celebration of Life gathering at the Mark Macy residence at Sand Creek, Wyoming on June 10, 2023. Relatives and his many friends are invited to share their memories and stories at the Sand Creek gathering. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Saint Joseph's Children's Home in Torrington, Wyoming, an organization that Richard strongly supported, serving for many years as a board member.
