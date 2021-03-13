Mason Erik Harrison Madden 1998-2021 Mason was born May 3, 1998 in Atlanta, Georgia. He graduated from Cheyenne Central High School. He participated in the marching band. He is survived by his parents Mary Harrison and Anthony Madden. His siblings James (Kathryn) Madden of Madison, Alabama, Royce Madden and Victoria Madden of Cheyenne Wyoming. His Aunt Martha of Carrollton and other aunts and uncles, nieces and nephew. He gave the gift of life through donation. Funeral Mass will be 10:00 am March 20th, 2021 at St. Mary's Cathedral, Cheyenne, Wyoming. Internment of cremains will take place at Olivet cemetery following the Mass. Gathering of family and friends at the home of Mary Harrison and Tony Madden.
