...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 3 PM MDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.
* WHERE...East Platte County and Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From late Saturday night through Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Sandra K (MacKinnon) Madden 1941-2022 Sandra Kay Madden, 80 passed away at home on April 5, 2022. She was born in Concord, MA on October 13, 1941, to Frances and Geraldine MacKinnon. Sandy married Charles Madden on May 12, 1962, in Westfield, MA. They lived in New Mexico and Indiana before settling in Cheyenne, WY. Sandy worked for WAFB Youth Center and State Farm Insurance. After retiring, she enjoyed bingo, playing cards, and spending time with her family and friends. Sandy was a care giver and was always willing to help anyone who needed her. She is survived by her children, Deborah McInerney (Bill) and Charles Jeffrey Madden (Debbie); grandchildren, Ace(Jessica), Charlie(Krisi), Scott, Shae, Ashley, Adella (Dylan), and Zac; six great grandsons; companion, Gerald Svoboda; sister, Karen Powers (Frank); brother, Neil MacKinnon (Judy), and her beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Geraldine MacKinnon; and loving husband, Charles Russell Madden. A viewing will be Monday, April 18, from 11-4 p.m. at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Her Memorial Service will be Tuesday, April 19, at 10:00 a.m. at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel with interment to follow at Beth El Cemetery.