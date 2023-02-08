Alfred "Fred" Joseph Madrid 1935-2023 Alfred Joseph Madrid, known by family and friends as "Fred", passed away on February 5, 2023 at 87 years old at Life Care Center in Cheyenne. Fred was born on July 6, 1935 in Cheyenne, WY to Joseph and Viola Madrid. Fred spent his entire life in Cheyenne, graduating from St. Mary's High School in 1953, where he met Sally Gray, the love of his life who survives him. Fred and Sally spent nearly 69 years of marriage together, building a family of children who survive him: Michael (Emily) Madrid, Jeanne Lopez, Joe (Lynn) Madrid, Marianne McGhee, Monica (Kevin) Corley, and John Madrid. He is also survived by several grandchildren, Mario, Ashley (Kurt), Heather (Matt), Desiree (Dan), Megan (Kyle), Laura (Brady), Sean, Ryan (Rachael), Mark, Shelby, and his great-grandchildren, Lander, Rylas, Emery, Bodhi, and Maverick. He is also survived by his sisters, Beatrice Chapman and Alice Murrell, a brother, Al Madrid, and other extended family. Fred was an active member of Saint Joseph Catholic Parish, where he served as a Liturgist for many years. Fred spent his career in planning and contracting at the Wyoming Highway Department, retiring after 37 years. Fred and Sally traveled the world visiting 38 countries and spent quality time with family and friends. Fred dedicated weekly rounds on the golf course with his 3 sons for decades, sharing his love of golf with them and other friends. The door was always open at Fred and Sally's, and many hours were spent eating delicious food, sharing wonderful conversation and stories, and the occasional outburst directed by Fred toward the football game on TV. Fred adored his family and truly loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was equally adored by them. Fred is preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Isabel and Louis Madrid, and grandson, Aaron Lopez. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, February 10th, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Parish in Cheyenne. The Rite of Committal will follow at Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Joseph's Parish. The family would like to give a special thanks to the team at Life Care Center, who helped care for Fred at the end of a very full life.