1954-2021 David Roger Madrid, 66, of Cheyenne died March 18. He was born on September 14, 1954 in Cheyenne. Visitation will be Monday, 12-5, at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Vigil for the Deceased will be Tuesday, 6:00 p.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Funeral Liturgy will be Wednesday, 10:00 a.m., at Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

