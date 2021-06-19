Roberta Elizabeth "Lizz" Madrid 1962-2021 Roberta Elizabeth Madrid, 59, of Cheyenne passed away June 16, 2021 at her home. Lizz was born April 27, 1962 in Houston, Texas to her adoptive parents, Robert and MaryJo Douglass, who preceded her in death. Lizz worked for many years as a teacher. She loved her family, two cats, reading, family pictures, the outdoors, mountains, sports, and figure skated as a young woman. Although she was not a musician, she gave both of her sons a deep love for music that resulted in both of them becoming musicians. Those who knew her well knew her to be generous, loving, and adventurous. Lizz is survived by her children, Mark (Sara) Madrid, and Paul (Heather) Dunlevy; and seven grandchildren: Zyla, Ziona, Zipporah, Zinnia, Zeke, Zakkai, and Zara. A memorial service will be held at Lighthouse Baptist Church in Cheyenne, on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.
+1
To plant a tree in memory of Roberta Madrid as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
This page displays the most recent milestones from each section. To see more please click "View More..." below each section.