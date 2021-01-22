Leo Maestas 1946-2021 Leo Maestas was born September 12th 1946 in Chacon New Mexico, and left for Heaven January 17th 2021 His family moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming when he was just 5 years old. There he attended grade school, graduated high school and served in the United States Air Force. He retired from the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities, where he was the Maintenance and Operations Supervisor at the wastewater facility, where he had many certifications and awards. He married his wife Annamarie Roness on December 28th 2010 in Gering, Nebraska and they made their home in Minatare , Nebraska. Leo has 6 children, 6 step-children, 9 grandchildren, 7 step-grandchildren and 1 Great Grandchild. Leo was passionate about everything he did in life, and could accomplish anything he set his mind to. His biggest passions were fishing, hunting and family. Anyone who had the opportunity to go fishing with Leo never came home empty handed. Leo was bigger than life and everything he did, he did bigger than life. His love for his Children, Wife, Sisters, Brothers, Nieces, Nephews, Grandchildren and the many friends he has is unmeasurable and unconditional. He touched the lives of people more then he knew and he taught us more then he'll ever know. He had an incredible knowledge of all things. There wasn't a person that he met that didn't love him. He always put everyone else ahead of himself, thats just who he was. A kind and loving man with so much to offer. He will be missed by so many and loved forever so dearly. He is survived by his Wife, Children, Brothers, Sisters, Nieces, Nephews, Step-Children, Grandchildren, Step-Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. He was preceded in Death by his parents Leopoldo and Anselma, Brothers Gilbert and Levy, Step-Grandson Steven and his late wife Sally. Our hearts are heavy, but filled with love for him. If everyone could be like Leo, the world would be a magical, beautiful, loving and caring place. The loss of our Leo is devastating loss. He touched so many lives and made our world a better place. My Dear Sweet Darlin', Heaven now has my Angel. I'll love you forever.
