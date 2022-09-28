Fred E Magill

 

1933-2022 Fred E Magill, 89, of Cheyenne died September 23. Fred was born May 5, 1933 in Cheyenne. There are no services at this time. To view the full obituary visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

