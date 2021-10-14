La Vonne (Ike) Magor 1933-2021 La Vonne (Chick) JoAnn Magor passed away unexpectedly at her home in Cheyenne on October 9, 2021. She was born August 26, 1933, in Williston, ND the daughter of Harvey and Cecelia Ike. La Vonne moved to Cheyenne with her family from North Dakota in the early 1940's, attended Cheyenne High School graduating in 1951. La Vonne worked in several areas during her life including a flight attendant, the state of Wyoming, and as a doctor's assistant. Together with her husband Richard, they owned and operated the Club Araby Bar & Lounge in Cheyenne for many years. La Vonne and Richard Magor were married on February 14, 1960 and remained together until Richard's passing in 1997. La Vonne was a dedicated loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and aunt whose loyalty, determination, and strength will always remain with her family. La Vonne enjoyed family time, home decorating, playing cards with her friends, puzzles, and landscaping. Even through her recent years, La Vonne was often seen mowing her lawn, trimming the numerous bushes and hedges in her yard, shoveling snow, and performing other various outside tasks. La Vonne was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Neil Magor; parents, Harvey and Cecelia Ike; sisters, Patricia, Frances; and brother, Robert. La Vonne is survived by her two sons, Randy and Mike; five grandchildren, Kristy, Aaron, Alex, Cameron, Heather; two great grandchildren, Kali, Bodhi, and many loving nieces and nephews. She will be missed beyond belief, but never forgotten. A graveside service will be Saturday, October 16, at 10:00 a.m. at Beth El Cemetery.
