Ret. Capt. Ronald Maleika 1931-2021 Retired Captain Ronald David Maleika passed away in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on December 8, 2021. He was 90 years old. Ron was born to Herman and Lois (Weber) Maleika in Appleton, Wisconsin, on March 19, 1931. He was raised by his grandparents, Theodore and Mary Weber, and stepfather, David Howley. During high school Ron served four years in the Army ROTC program then enlisted with the U.S. Air Force in 1950. He served all over the world and eventually retired in 1978 with the rank of Captain. While serving in the military, Ron also served as a Boy Scout Leader wherever he went. Following his retirement, Ron made Cheyenne his home and started AAA Computers, which he owned from 1979-98. He attended COMACON Convention in Las Vegas, and liked driving new cars so he'd get a new one every other year. He also enjoyed being outside doing yard work, tending to the flowers and trees, and feeding the birds, dogs and cats. Ron especially liked trains and was an avid model railroader and dealer. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, stepfather and grandparents; stepsister, Jean Rose; and stepbrothers, Peter and Paul Howley. Survivors include his half brother, Patric (Lois) Howley; half sisters, Laurel Caperton and Mary Lynn Bohannon; cousin, Helene Herbst; good friends, Jack Rickett and Mick Sweeney; as well as his nieces, nephews, other family and friends. In keeping with Ron's wishes, cremation was chosen and burial will be in Fort McPherson National Cemetery at Maxwell, Nebraska. Condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com. Odean Colonial Chapel in North Platte, Nebraska, is assisting with arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Ret. Maleika as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.