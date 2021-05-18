Jody K. Malm 1959-2021 Jody K. Malm, 61, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away May 14, 2021 at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, Colorado surrounded by his family. Jody was born August 21, 1959 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Kent and Betty Malm and was raised on his grandparent's farm in Albin, Wyoming. He graduated from Pine Bluffs High School in 1978 and began working at Edwards Construction. April 4, 1981, he married his high school sweetheart and was later blessed with two amazing children, Gunnar and Kirsten. In 1988 he took his passion and turned it into a business and started Pinnacle Cabinets and Millwork. Much of his work and legacy will live on in Cheyenne and the surrounding communities. The projects he was most proud of were local banks, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and the University of Wyoming Cowboys Wildcatter Stadium. Jody served on many boards including LEADS, Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce and was a founding board member of the Jonah Bank of Wyoming. In 1996 he was awarded the Chamber of Commerce Small Business Award. Jody was a generous soul and was supportive to everyone he met. His humor and wit will live on in memories and stories shared by his family and friends. He was proud of his heritage and a proud Swede. He believed hard work and honesty were what made a man. His hobbies were his family. He enjoyed history, traveling and being with friends. As a young man he raced motocross and never lost his love for dirt bikes and taking risks on the trails. Jody is survived by his sweetheart, Julia Anne "Julie" Malm; children, Gunnar (Jessica) Malm and Kirsten Malm, both of Cheyenne; his mother, Betty Backman; siblings, Michele Malm, Jennifer (Lee) Miller, Todd (JJ) Malm, and Amber (Troy) Johnson; mother-in-law, Virginia Stephens; sister-in-law, Candace (James) Donahue; numerous nieces and nephews; and many close friends and brothers. Jody is preceded in death by his grandparents; father, Kent Malm; father-in-law, Richard Stephens; and brother-in-law, The Rev. Dr. Charles Stephens. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, June 6, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Cheyenne Country Club. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jody's memory may be made to Recover Wyoming and LCCC Foundation to support the entrepreneurship program. Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.
