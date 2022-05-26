Ruthie Lee (Washington) Malone 1950-2022 Mrs. Ruthie Lee Malone departed this life on May 16, 2022 in her home in Cheyenne, Wyoming. She was the third child of nine children born to the late Clarence and Heles Washington on March 19, 1950 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Ruthie was a loving wife to James Evans Malone, Sr and a stay-at-home mother to their three beautiful kids, Rutisha, Felicia, and James Jr. Ruthie was a member of 2nd Baptist Church and American Legion Post 83 who enjoyed playing Bingo, bowling, listening to music with friends, and watching everyone's kids, especially her grandkids and great grandkids. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, James Evans Malone Sr. of Cheyenne; their two daughters, Rutisha Carter of Fort Collins, CO, and Felicia Bracken of Phenix City, AL; and their only son, James Evans Malone, Jr. of Avondale, AZ. Her surviving siblings are Patricia McClure of Orlando, FL, Rosie Lowe, and Angela Bryson of Cheyenne, WY, Melvin Washington of Las Vegas, NV, and Robert Washington of Phenix City, AL. She was preceded in death by her siblings, June Washington and Vera Franklin of Chicago. IL, Martha Goss (Tommy) of Cheyenne, Elizabeth Mims (Preston) of Mt Pleasant, NC, and Marshall Washington of Cheyenne; her in-laws, Joel Sr and Mary Alice Malone, Jerome Malone, Bernard Malone, Alice Dixon (Frank), Alfred Malone, and Joel Malone Jr. ( Diane); and grandchild, Tyla Jones. She leaves behind 8 grandchildren, Esperanza Carter, Javen Westby (Jordan), Anthony Bracken Jr. (Jazlyn), Giani Bracken, Ayshia Duncan, Mariah Bracken and Xavier Jones. She also has eight great grandkids, Laila Patterson, Tyla Patterson, Bella Patterson, Josiah Patterson, Cassius Duncan, Armenia Huff, Yaleen Huff and Zariah Bracken. We all love you and will miss you, because you were a great mom and grandma and wife. Services will be Tuesday, 10:30 a.m. at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel with burial to follow at Cheyenne National Cemetery at 1:00 p.m.