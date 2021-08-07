...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT SUNDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.in effect until 1 PM MDT Sunday.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Southeast Wyoming
WHEN...Today through 1pm Sunday
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from fires in surrounding states.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Steven Manzanares 1962-2021 Steven M. Manzanares, 59, of Cheyenne, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on August 3, 2021. He was born July 19, 1962 (the best day) in Cheyenne, WY, to Salvador Manzanares and Virginia (Martinez) Chavez. Steven has lived in Cheyenne for 49 years and held many jobs around town, Manzanares Janitorial, Jess Janitorial, and His love was being a truck driver. He has also lived in Florida and Colorado. He had many passions in life but the one that meant the most was his whole family. Others were his beloved Chicago Bears and the outdoors. Steven is survived by his children, Steve (Janet) Manzanares, Jr.; Jesus (Ramona) Manzanares, Andrea Manzanares, and Jesse Manzanares; brothers, Salvador Manzanares, Jr., Jerome Manzanares, Jason Manzanares, and Johnny Chavez; grandchildren, Zachery, Jazlyn, Britney, Jacian, Dominic, Stephanie, Steve, III, Elisiana, Jesus, Jr., Davian, Marcos, Elijah, Mya, Antonio, Christopher, Taylor, and Ariana; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Salvador Manzanares, grandfather, Pete Martinez; brother, Richard Manzanares; and uncle, Rudy Martinez. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, in Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel.
