Steven Manzanares
Steven Manzanares 1962-2021 Steven M. Manzanares, 59, of Cheyenne, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on August 3, 2021. He was born July 19, 1962 (the best day) in Cheyenne, WY, to Salvador Manzanares and Virginia (Martinez) Chavez. Steven has lived in Cheyenne for 49 years and held many jobs around town, Manzanares Janitorial, Jess Janitorial, and His love was being a truck driver. He has also lived in Florida and Colorado. He had many passions in life but the one that meant the most was his whole family. Others were his beloved Chicago Bears and the outdoors. Steven is survived by his children, Steve (Janet) Manzanares, Jr.; Jesus (Ramona) Manzanares, Andrea Manzanares, and Jesse Manzanares; brothers, Salvador Manzanares, Jr., Jerome Manzanares, Jason Manzanares, and Johnny Chavez; grandchildren, Zachery, Jazlyn, Britney, Jacian, Dominic, Stephanie, Steve, III, Elisiana, Jesus, Jr., Davian, Marcos, Elijah, Mya, Antonio, Christopher, Taylor, and Ariana; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Salvador Manzanares, grandfather, Pete Martinez; brother, Richard Manzanares; and uncle, Rudy Martinez. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, in Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel.

