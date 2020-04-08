Margaret Slagle, 95, formerly of Cheyenne, died April 5 in Greeley, Colo.
She was born July 15, 1924, in Peoria, Ill.
Private family burial services have taken place at Lakeview Cemetery.
To send the family condolences, visit www.wrcfuneral.com.
