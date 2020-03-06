Maria Arenas de Medina

Maria L. Arenas de Medina, 84, of Pine Bluffs passed away Feb. 29 in Pine Bluffs.
She was born Dec. 10, 1935, in Morones, Zacatecas, Mexico, to Luis and Manuela Arenas. She married Priciliano Medina and was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Pine Bluffs.
She is survived by five daughters, including Patricia Medina of Pine Bluffs; stepson, Daniel Medina of Denver; numerous grandchildren, including Julio C. (Britney) Reyes, Carlos (Benae) Reyes and Uriel A. (Jezebel) Reyes, all of Cheyenne; sister, Tomasa Arenas-Barrios of Texas; and numerous great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and stepsons, David J. Medina and Jesse Medina.
Visitation will be from 8 a.m. 1 p.m. today at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. A vigil for the deceased will be at 4 p.m. today, and a funeral liturgy will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, both at St. Paul Catholic Church in Pine Bluffs. Interment will follow at Pine Bluffs Cemetery.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.schradercares.com.
This is a paid obituary.