Maria Arenas de Medina

Maria L. Arenas de Medina, 84, of Pine Bluffs died Feb. 29 in Pine Bluffs.
She was born Dec. 10, 1935, in Morones, Zacatecas, Mexico, to Luis and Manuela Arenas.
Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. today and Friday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. A vigil for the deceased will be at 4 p.m. Friday, and a funeral liturgy will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, both at St. Paul Catholic Church in Pine Bluffs. Interment will follow at Pine Bluffs Cemetery.
