Marian Urbigkit

Marian M. Urbigkit, 88, of Cheyenne died May 6 in the comfort of her own home.
She was born March 7, 1932, in Rock Springs to William and Clara Lillie (Lawes) Chilton.
She graduated from Rock Springs High School as valedictorian in 1950 and attended the University of Wyoming, where she met her future husband, Walter C. Urbigkit Jr. He was student body president and a graduate of the University of Wyoming College of Law. They were married Aug. 16, 1953, in Rock Springs.
As a legal secretary, she worked for the Sweetwater County Attorney in Rock Springs. After marrying and moving to Cheyenne in 1954, she worked for the Internal Revenue Service and for the Veterans Administration.
Throughout her life, she enjoyed dogs, music, needlework, gardening and traveling, but most of all, her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.
Mrs. Urbigkit was a Sunday school teacher, Brownie leader, Cub Scout assistant, organist, choir member and Democratic precinct committee woman.
Her memberships included the First Presbyterian Church of Cheyenne, Chapter BA, PEO Sisterhood, University of Wyoming Alumni Association, American Legion Auxiliary, Cheyenne Botanic Gardens and Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Volunteers.
She was on the Board of Directors of the Equality State Bank of Cheyenne.
She is survived by her daughters, Marcia Jill Crumbliss (David) of Cheyenne, Cynthia Lou Faivre (Scott) of DeKalb, Ill., and Brenda Kay Clark (Roger) of Cheyenne; son, Robert Dale Urbigkit of Kentucky; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Ruth McKain of Ogden, Utah; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 58 years, Walter C. Urbigkit; sister, Ethel Peterson of Las Vegas, Nev.; niece, Pamela Peterson of Las Vegas; brother-in-law, Woodrow Peterson of Pahrump, Nev.; and a granddaughter, Cloe Faivre of DeKalb, Ill.
Private family services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday. To view a live webcast of the service and to view her obituary, visit www.wrcfuneral.com.
Friends may contribute to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter or Wyoming Children’s Society of Cheyenne.
