Mariann Richardson, 77, of Cheyenne passed away May 13 at her home.
Mariann was born Sept. 8, 1942, in Cheyenne, daughter of the late Willis Brooks and Effie (Sorensen) Hirsig.
Mariann married Earl W. Richardson on July 31, 1965, in Cheyenne. She loved caring for her home and for her family. She was previously an active member of First Congregational Church and the Pioneer Club.
Mariann is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Earl Richardson of Cheyenne; daughter, Rachelle (Mark) Greer of Laramie; and two granddaughters, Breann Mayforth and Brooklynn Greer, both of Rapid City, S.D.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Regina Richardson; and grandson, Joshua Greer.
Services and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mariann’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association.
