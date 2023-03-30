Corina M. (Medina) Marinez 1934-2023 Corina M. Martinez, 88, of Cheyenne, passed at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 22, 1934, in Cleveland, New Mexico to Rojerio and Eloisa Medina. Corina was employed by Memorial Hospital (currently Cheyenne Regional Medical Center) for over 20 years as a Dietary Assistant, working closely with the Dietitians. Corina loved cooking for her family and friends from scratch and by recipe, making certain her table decor truly represented the holiday or occasion. Corina loved to camp in the Snowy Range with family and friends, as well as liking to fish. She crocheted many a blanket for her children and grandchildren with utmost care and love. Corina visited Las Vegas, Nevada, and Black Hawk, Colorado, many times with her husband, enjoying the gambling atmosphere. Corina and Frank were avid Colorado Rockies fans, often attending games or ensuring they watched on TV. She loved spending time at home, especially celebrating any occasion that brought family together. She truly loved her children and grandchildren making a point to attend weddings, graduations, birthdays and any special occasion. Corina was a long-standing member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister for many years and on the Bereavement Committee, helping to coordinate funeral dinners. Corina was a loving and dedicated mother and grandmother first and foremost. She cherished and treasured her children and grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as "DeeDee"! DeeDee had a spirited personality and always made people around her comfortable, often using her sharp wit to make you laugh! She is survived by her children, Fran Fox (Ron), Jesse Martinez, Eva Egolf (Dennis), Franklin Martinez (MaryAnn), Moses, Josephine Lynch (Christopher), and Vivian Vasquez (Joseph); grandchildren Adrienne Graham (J.D.), Aaron Sanchez (Jessica), Leila Harlan, Eloisa Partusch (Mikey), Alberia Martinez, Jacob Martinez (Jaime), Joel Martinez (Alexis), Cody Martinez (Kari), Michael Egolf, Jacquelyn Vasquez (Pablo), Cristina Martinez, Chelsey Arnone (Alec), Jesse Martinez, Eliza Martinez, Angela Vasquez, and Ryan Lynch; and great-grandchildren McKenzie Harlan, Makenna Harlan, Raymond Sanders, Jordan Graham, Haylee Sanchez, Colten Sanchez, Alexis Martinez, Kira Soto, Clayten Sanchez, Joshua Martinez, Cody Sanchez, Josie Martinez, Marcus Valdivia, Quentin Martinez, Parker Arnone, Amy Martinez, and Avery Arnone. Corina was preceded in death by her loving husband, Frank A. Martinez, of 61 years, and granddaughters Catherine Nicole Payne and Jennifer Lynn Aragon. Vigil for the Deceased will be at 5:00 p.m., Monday, in St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Funeral Liturgy will be at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, in St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Interment at Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Abbey of St. Walburga, 1029 Benedictine Way, Virginia Dale. CO 80536. To send the family condolences, please visit www.wrcfuneral.com