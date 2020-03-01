Marion Shrove

Marion Francis “Bud” Shrove (aka Mighty Fine Shrove), 86, of Cheyenne passed away Feb. 24 in Cheyenne.
He was born June 23, 1933, in Grand Island, Neb., to Joseph and Ella Shrove. He moved to Cheyenne in 1937, as his father was transferred by the Union Pacific Railroad.
He went to Johnson Grade School, McCormick Jr. High School and Cheyenne High School. He was a wrestler and boxer in high school and won many trophies in these sports. He graduated from Cheyenne High School in 1951, and was then hired on the railroad as a boiler maker’s helper, and also joined the National Guard.
Bud joined the Army, and in 1953, served in the Korean Conflict. He was discharged in 1955. He was a freight agent for the Union Pacific Railroad, was transferred to St. Louis and retired in 1994. He was very outgoing and loved to visit with everyone. He enjoyed golfing and bowling.
He married Bertha Carlson on March 6, 1956, and to this union, had three sons, Steve, Lloyd and Tom.
He married Johanna Schwartzenberger on Sept. 21, 1982, and lived in Rawlins.
He was a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge, Veterans of Foreign Wars 4343, American Legion Post 6 and UP Oldtimers. He was member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, as an alter server and Eucharistic Minister, and a Fourth Degree member of Knights of Columbus.
He is survived by his wife, Johanna Shrove; sons, Steve (D’La) Shrove of Cheyenne, Lloyd (Dana) Shrove of Loveland, Colo., and Thomas (Sandra) Shrove of Grand Junction, Colo.; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and siblings, Jim Shrove of Ann Arbor, Mich., and Nancy Dilka of Cheyenne.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Bertha Emily (Carlson) Shrove in 1980; and a brother, Donald Shrove.
A vigil for the deceased will be at 4 p.m. today at Holy Trintiy Catholic Church. A funeral liturgy will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, with interment to follow at Beth El Cemetery.
Those who wish may contribute to Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
