Marjorie Nelson

Marjorie Elaine (Couch) Nelson passed away March 11 at Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne. She was 94 years and 11 months young.
She was born April 15, 1925, in Cheyenne.
Marjorie was a lifelong Cheyenne resident, except for some brief time living in Denver and Tulsa, Okla. She attended Cheyenne High School (Class of 1943), Laramie County Community College and the University of Wyoming. She worked tirelessly to help organize all of her high school reunions.
In the 1970s, Marjorie was ahead of her time, adopting a health-conscious living style by becoming a vegetarian, making her own bread, swimming several times weekly and riding her bike. She also ensured that her family members took plenty of vitamins, much to her children’s consternation.
At age 79, she retired from the Laramie County School District Personnel Department.
Marjorie was intensely private, independent, extremely generous with gifts and an enthusiastic bridge player. She was quick to laugh and show her beautiful smile, and enjoyed spending time with her daughters and their families. In December 2019, she was thrilled to meet great-granddaughter, Jillian.
Marjorie was a steadfast advocate and protector of animals, especially stray cats, which she fed regularly and often welcomed in to her home as part of her family. It was obvious which squirrels frequently visited her house because they were the fattest, slowest and happiest in the neighborhood.
She was survived by her daughters, Jan Nelson-Schroll of Cheyenne and Nancy Nelson Girardi (Tony) of Fort Collins, Colo.; grandson, Nick Girardi (Caroline Campbell); and great-granddaughter, Jillian Girardi of Houston, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James C. and Anna Couch; husband, Bud T. Nelson; brother, James H. Couch; stepdaughters, Joyce White and Susan Vencill; and son-in-law, Mike Schroll.
Marjorie will be laid to rest next to her husband, Bud, at a private service. Friends and family are invited to a celebration of life to be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Marjorie’s memory to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, 501 Front St., Norfolk, VA 23510. (www.peta.org)
