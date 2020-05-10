Marjorie Smith

Marjorie Elaine Smith, 65, passed away May 6 due to ongoing health complications.
She was born July 21, 1954, in Cheyenne to Phyllis and George Smith.
Marjorie earned a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Wyoming and a Master of Science from the University of Colorado Boulder. Her business career in the technical/data management industry spanned 35 years, during which she worked for companies in Colorado and Wyoming.
She was proud to volunteer at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, and also served on the Laramie County Library Foundation Board of Directors.
Marjorie attended First United Methodist Church and frequently visited the Abbey of St. Walburga. She loved quiet weekend retreats at Eden Valley or at her Wyoming ranch called High Corral with her racehorse, One Son Running. Marjorie also adored her joyous Labrador, Brandie, and sweet cat, Shepherd.
She loved the arts, both as an appreciator and artist. She played for the Cheyenne Civic Concert Band and enjoyed the flute, piano and violin. She loved attending the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra with her mother and friends. Marjorie also loved crafts and wove beautifully on a loom.
Marjorie’s love of art extended to stories, and she was part of several book clubs. She had an extensive personal library, appreciated all genres and enjoyed researching her family history. Marjorie was a writer and enjoyed penning short stories, poetry, mysteries and science fiction.
She was a frequent traveler. She traveled with companions, but was not afraid to travel alone. She often reminisced about her visit to London and enjoyed seeing new cities.
Marjorie is survived by her cousins, Andy Francis Bessette of Massachusetts and Dr. Gary Charles Bessette of New York and their families, as well as a group of friends who adored her.
She was preceded in death by her father, George T. Smith; and her mother, Phyllis C. Smith.
Marjorie was a beautiful soul who will be dearly missed.
Please give in memory of Marjorie E. Smith to her favorite charitable causes: Laramie County Library Foundation, the Abbey of Saint Walburga, or the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens.
