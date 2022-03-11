...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM
MST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph likely.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Saturday. Winds will
especially increase overnight and into the early to mid-day
hours Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers, with a high risk for blow overs.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds paired with a fresh snowpack
could lead to blowing snow and reductions to visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
Linda Diane Marko 1947-2022 Linda Diane (Hjelvik) Marko passed away March 8, 2022 after a brief illness. Linda was born December 15, 1947 to Thelma and James Hjelvik and was raised in Butte, MT. She received a Bachelor's Degree in English from the University of Montana, later earning a degree in Elementary Education at the University of Wyoming. Linda briefly lived and worked with inner city youth in Chicago after college. Then, after backpacking through Europe, Linda moved to Evanston, WY where she met and married Robert J. Marko. Linda and Robert settled in Cheyenne, WY where they raised their children Tasha, Ian, and Lisa. Linda devoted countless hours volunteering at schools, day care programs, and church ministry while her kids were young before returning full time to the classroom. She took pride in sharing her love of reading, and was particularly passionate about civil rights and social justice issues. Linda moved to Post Falls, ID to enjoy her retirement. Linda will be remembered for her kind and gentle heart by family, former students, and countless friends. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Dan Hjelvik, and her beloved husband Robert. She is survived by her daughters Tasha (John) Bowen of Hudson, NH and Lisa (Ryan) MacLellan of Vancouver, WA and her son Ian (Rachel) Marko of Prosser, WA. Linda will also be greatly missed by her grandchildren, Hannah and Keagan as well as her dear friend Jane Koskelowski. Private family services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please purchase and enjoy a book from Linda's favorite bookstore - The Well Read Moose www.wellreadmoose.com.